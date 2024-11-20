Violence Erupts in Jajpur: Dharmasala MLA Assaulted
Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo was attacked by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur district. The assault happened near the Budha river bridge during a road blockade. Despite no FIR being filed, local police promise action. Sahoo's supporters clashed with attackers, necessitating police intervention.
Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo has alleged he was attacked by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday evening.
Sahoo, representing Dharmasala, stated that the assault occurred near the Budha river bridge, amidst a local road blockade. Despite the lack of a formal FIR, authorities are committed to addressing the violence, according to Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal.
The incident escalated tensions, as Sahoo's supporters confronted the attackers, leading to a faceoff that required swift intervention from local police and Jajpur SP to manage the situation and ensure the MLA's safety.
