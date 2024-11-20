Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Jajpur: Dharmasala MLA Assaulted

Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo was attacked by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur district. The assault happened near the Budha river bridge during a road blockade. Despite no FIR being filed, local police promise action. Sahoo's supporters clashed with attackers, necessitating police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:52 IST
Violence Erupts in Jajpur: Dharmasala MLA Assaulted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo has alleged he was attacked by miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday evening.

Sahoo, representing Dharmasala, stated that the assault occurred near the Budha river bridge, amidst a local road blockade. Despite the lack of a formal FIR, authorities are committed to addressing the violence, according to Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal.

The incident escalated tensions, as Sahoo's supporters confronted the attackers, leading to a faceoff that required swift intervention from local police and Jajpur SP to manage the situation and ensure the MLA's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

