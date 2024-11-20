Tribal Woman's Assault Sparks Outrage in Odisha

In a disturbing case from Odisha's Bolangir district, a 20-year-old tribal woman reportedly faced a brutal assault involving human feces being forced into her mouth by a non-tribal man, police said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Jurabandha village under Bangamunda police jurisdiction on November 16, following the woman's protest against the man's crop destruction on her agricultural land. Her aunt, who intervened, was also assaulted, according to reports.

BJD MP Niranjan Bisi criticized police inaction, sparking tribal unrest, and warned of potential deteriorating law and order. Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo revealed that two special teams are actively hunting the fugitive, with cross-state efforts underway. The incident has sparked charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)