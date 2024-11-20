Left Menu

Tribal Woman's Assault Sparks Outrage in Odisha

A young tribal woman in Odisha's Bolangir district was reportedly assaulted by a non-tribal man, who forced her to ingest human feces. The attack occurred when the woman protested the man's damage to her agricultural crops. Local authorities are under scrutiny for their delayed response.

Updated: 20-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:04 IST
In a disturbing case from Odisha's Bolangir district, a 20-year-old tribal woman reportedly faced a brutal assault involving human feces being forced into her mouth by a non-tribal man, police said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Jurabandha village under Bangamunda police jurisdiction on November 16, following the woman's protest against the man's crop destruction on her agricultural land. Her aunt, who intervened, was also assaulted, according to reports.

BJD MP Niranjan Bisi criticized police inaction, sparking tribal unrest, and warned of potential deteriorating law and order. Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo revealed that two special teams are actively hunting the fugitive, with cross-state efforts underway. The incident has sparked charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

