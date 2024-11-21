Turkish Cargo Ship Targeted in Red Sea Missile Attack
The Turkish cargo ship Anadolu S, sailing under a Panama flag, was struck by a missile attack from Iran-aligned Houthis off Yemen's coast. Turkey's foreign ministry condemned the attack and is taking steps to prevent future occurrences. The Houthis confirmed the attack but did not specify the timing.
- Country:
- Turkey
The Turkish cargo ship Anadolu S suffered a missile strike off the coast of Yemen, drawing strong condemnation from Turkey's foreign ministry. The vessel, Panama-flagged and Turkish-owned, became the latest target amid rising maritime tensions in the region.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Turkey's foreign ministry expressed grave concerns about the attack, believed to be perpetrated by Iran-aligned Houthi forces. The ministry emphasized that protective measures are being explored to avert similar incidents in the future.
Meanwhile, the Houthis' military spokesperson confirmed the offensive but offered no details on the timing of the strike. This development underscores ongoing geopolitical volatility in the Red Sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Close Call at Sea: Yemen's Maritime Challenge
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Britain Strike Yemen Amid Shipping Disruptions
Deadly Attack at Yemeni Training Camp Challenges Saudi-led Coalition
Insider Attack Shadows Yemen-Saudi Relations Amid Ceasefire
Yemen's Houthi rebels shoot down US drone as American military investigates