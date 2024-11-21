Turkish Cargo Ship Targeted in Red Sea Missile Attack

The Turkish cargo ship Anadolu S suffered a missile strike off the coast of Yemen, drawing strong condemnation from Turkey's foreign ministry. The vessel, Panama-flagged and Turkish-owned, became the latest target amid rising maritime tensions in the region.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Turkey's foreign ministry expressed grave concerns about the attack, believed to be perpetrated by Iran-aligned Houthi forces. The ministry emphasized that protective measures are being explored to avert similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the Houthis' military spokesperson confirmed the offensive but offered no details on the timing of the strike. This development underscores ongoing geopolitical volatility in the Red Sea.

