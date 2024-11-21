Ukraine has ramped up its military efforts against Russia by deploying British Storm Shadow missiles within Russian territory. This move marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, coming a day after firing U.S. ATACMS missiles.

The use of Western weapons to target Russian areas has sparked debate, with Moscow viewing it as a critical escalation. Kyiv, on the other hand, remains steadfast in defending itself, highlighting the need to strike back against Russia's invasion.

As tensions mount, the international community watches closely, especially with a change in U.S. leadership on the horizon. The strategic use of advanced weaponry by Ukraine seeks to alter the balance in its favor amid the geopolitical tumult.

