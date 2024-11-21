NIA's Strategic Strike: Anti-Terror Raids in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday across several locations in Jammu, targeting individuals and networks involved in terrorist infiltration activities, according to official sources.

The operation spanned nine different sites within the division, signifying a sweeping attempt to dismantle networks aiding Pakistani terrorists entering Jammu and Kashmir.

With support from both police and the paramilitary CRPF, NIA officials concentrated efforts on eradicating connections with over ground workers, surrendered militants, and suspected guides assisting terrorism infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)