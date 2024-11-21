NIA's Strategic Strike: Anti-Terror Raids in Jammu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across Jammu concerning terrorist infiltration. Operations targeted networks linked to such infiltrations, with assistance from police and CRPF. The raids aimed to disrupt over ground networks, focusing on surrendered militants and individuals aiding infiltration into the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:57 IST
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday across several locations in Jammu, targeting individuals and networks involved in terrorist infiltration activities, according to official sources.
The operation spanned nine different sites within the division, signifying a sweeping attempt to dismantle networks aiding Pakistani terrorists entering Jammu and Kashmir.
With support from both police and the paramilitary CRPF, NIA officials concentrated efforts on eradicating connections with over ground workers, surrendered militants, and suspected guides assisting terrorism infiltration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
