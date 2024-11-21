Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Unearth Potential Corruption
The Karnataka Lokayukta launched raids on the properties of four government officials in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, investigating disproportionate assets. They are currently verifying documents, assets, and valuables linked to the officials, signaling a significant anti-corruption drive in the state.
In a significant move to curb corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on Thursday targeting properties owned by four government officials.
Conducted across Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkaballapura, the raids form part of investigations into allegations of disproportionate assets accrued by these officials.
Authorities are meticulously verifying documents, assets, and valuables discovered during the searches, underlining the seriousness of the anti-corruption crackdown.
