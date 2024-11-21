Justice Delivered: Life Sentence for Odisha Rapists
A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district sentenced six men to life imprisonment for raping a woman in September 2019. Despite video evidence circulating online, three accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. The verdict was delivered by Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan after thorough examination of witnesses and evidence.
A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district has handed life sentences to six men convicted of raping a woman in 2019. The verdict, pronounced by Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan, came after careful consideration of evidence and witness testimonies, according to public prosecutor Purna Chandra Nag.
The incident occurred in September 2019 when the victim accepted a ride home from Bhawanipatna by one of the accused, Lalindra Sabar, who was known to her. During the journey, Sabar and his accomplices assaulted her in a forested area.
Despite a video of the crime being made viral on social media, three other accused were released due to insufficient evidence. The case was initiated by a complaint from the victim's parents, leading to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
