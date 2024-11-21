Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Life Sentence for Odisha Rapists

A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district sentenced six men to life imprisonment for raping a woman in September 2019. Despite video evidence circulating online, three accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. The verdict was delivered by Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan after thorough examination of witnesses and evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:25 IST
Justice Delivered: Life Sentence for Odisha Rapists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district has handed life sentences to six men convicted of raping a woman in 2019. The verdict, pronounced by Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan, came after careful consideration of evidence and witness testimonies, according to public prosecutor Purna Chandra Nag.

The incident occurred in September 2019 when the victim accepted a ride home from Bhawanipatna by one of the accused, Lalindra Sabar, who was known to her. During the journey, Sabar and his accomplices assaulted her in a forested area.

Despite a video of the crime being made viral on social media, three other accused were released due to insufficient evidence. The case was initiated by a complaint from the victim's parents, leading to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024