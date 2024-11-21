Escalating Tensions: U.S. Missile Base in Poland Spurs Nuclear Fears

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a stark warning following the opening of a new U.S. ballistic missile defense base in northern Poland. According to the ministry, the site increases the overall nuclear danger and has been added to a Russian list of potential military targets.

Located in Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, the base is part of NATO's broader missile shield known as 'Aegis Ashore.' This development has been branded as provocative by Russia, heightening tensions between Moscow and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that such facilities undermine strategic stability, stressing that the base in Poland has long been considered a critical target. NATO's shield also includes installations in Romania, a naval base in Spain, and a radar in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)