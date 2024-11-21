Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Missile Base in Poland Spurs Nuclear Fears

The opening of a U.S. ballistic missile defense base in Poland has heightened nuclear tensions, as Russia considers it a provocative act. Part of NATO's missile shield, the base has been included in Russia's list of potential targets, posing increased strategic risks according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:39 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Missile Base in Poland Spurs Nuclear Fears

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a stark warning following the opening of a new U.S. ballistic missile defense base in northern Poland. According to the ministry, the site increases the overall nuclear danger and has been added to a Russian list of potential military targets.

Located in Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, the base is part of NATO's broader missile shield known as 'Aegis Ashore.' This development has been branded as provocative by Russia, heightening tensions between Moscow and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that such facilities undermine strategic stability, stressing that the base in Poland has long been considered a critical target. NATO's shield also includes installations in Romania, a naval base in Spain, and a radar in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024