Controversy as Adani Faces Bribery Charges in US

The Adani group, headed by billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, has come under fire as US prosecutors charge the conglomerate with allegedly bribing Indian officials with over USD 250 million in exchange for favorable terms in solar power contracts.

The charges, contested by the Adani group, allege that these bribes were not disclosed to US banks and investors, who are crucial backers of the projects. Adani has strongly denied the accusations, calling them baseless, and assures they are compliant with all legal standards.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed in a conference that Adani attempted unethical means to secure power contracts across states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. He also warned about potential electricity cost hikes if BJP comes to power in Delhi. The issue is poised to be a focal point as Parliament reconvenes.

