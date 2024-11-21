ICC Issues Warrants for Hamas and Israeli Leaders

In a significant development, the International Criminal Court in The Hague has announced issuing arrest warrants for prominent figures from both Hamas and Israel. The individuals in question are Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, widely known as Mohammed Deif, and Israeli leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC's statement clarified that for these proceedings, Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction is not a prerequisite. This unprecedented move marks a critical point in ongoing international legal and diplomatic efforts to address the conflict in the region.

Experts believe this could escalate tensions further, marking a pivotal moment in international justice initiatives. As the legal processes evolve, the global community watches closely for reactions from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)