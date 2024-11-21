BJP Protests Against Alleged Waqf Encroachments in Karnataka

In response to allegations that lands in Karnataka have been wrongly marked as Waqf properties, the BJP organized protests across various districts targeting the Congress-led state government.

Under the banner 'Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' (Our land, Our Right), BJP activists, along with seers and farmers, demonstrated in regions like Kalaburagi and Ballari to oppose alleged land encroachments by the state Waqf Board.

The protests also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the revocation of a 1974 gazette notification concerning Waqf properties. The controversy has further escalated with BJP officials receiving over 500 petitions from affected farmers in northern Karnataka.

