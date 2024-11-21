Left Menu

BJP Protests Against Alleged Waqf Encroachments in Karnataka

The BJP is protesting against the Congress government in Karnataka over allegations that lands were marked as Waqf properties. The protests, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation and withdrawal of a 1974 notification, are joined by farmers and seers across several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to allegations that lands in Karnataka have been wrongly marked as Waqf properties, the BJP organized protests across various districts targeting the Congress-led state government.

Under the banner 'Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' (Our land, Our Right), BJP activists, along with seers and farmers, demonstrated in regions like Kalaburagi and Ballari to oppose alleged land encroachments by the state Waqf Board.

The protests also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the revocation of a 1974 gazette notification concerning Waqf properties. The controversy has further escalated with BJP officials receiving over 500 petitions from affected farmers in northern Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

