ICBM Tensions: Russia’s Historic Missile Launch in Ukraine Conflict

In a development that could signal a significant escalation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia reportedly fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to Kyiv's air force. If confirmed, this would be the first military use of a missile designed for delivering long-distance nuclear strikes.

The missile, believed to be an RS-26 Rubezh, was reportedly launched from Russia's Astrakhan region, more than 700 kilometers from Dnipro. While it was not specified to carry a nuclear warhead, the act underscores the intense military dynamics playing out as Ukraine conducts its own missile operations inside Russian territory.

The missile attack has reignited discussions among global security experts about the implications of using ICBMs in warfare, with some suggesting it is intended as a deterrence tactic by Moscow. As geopolitical tensions mount, the event has pushed both countries to jockey for advantageous positions ahead of potential peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)