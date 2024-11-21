Alicante's Dark Web of Crime: Teen Hitmen Recruited via Telegram

In a significant crackdown, Spanish police have disbanded a criminal gang based in the eastern city of Alicante. The group had allegedly been recruiting Swedish and Danish teenagers to carry out murders, utilizing the messaging app Telegram as their recruitment platform.

Arrests have been made, including a married Swedish couple and their 15-year-old son, who police say played a crucial role in the recruitment and payment of these teenagers. While the gang was intercepted before any murders took place, their activities were extensive, with charges of weapons and drugs trafficking and money laundering amongst the accusations.

The investigation, which began in May following the arrest of a Swedish teenager in Benalmadena, has unveiled a sprawling criminal network with ties stretching from Sweden to Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)