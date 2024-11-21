Left Menu

Alicante's Dark Web of Crime: Teen Hitmen Recruited via Telegram

Spanish police dismantled a gang in Alicante recruiting Swedish and Danish teens through Telegram to act as hitmen. A Swedish couple and their son were arrested. The gang, linked to weapons and drugs trafficking, was uncovered before any murder occurred. Investigations reveal a network reaching Eastern Europe.

Madrid | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:25 IST
In a significant crackdown, Spanish police have disbanded a criminal gang based in the eastern city of Alicante. The group had allegedly been recruiting Swedish and Danish teenagers to carry out murders, utilizing the messaging app Telegram as their recruitment platform.

Arrests have been made, including a married Swedish couple and their 15-year-old son, who police say played a crucial role in the recruitment and payment of these teenagers. While the gang was intercepted before any murders took place, their activities were extensive, with charges of weapons and drugs trafficking and money laundering amongst the accusations.

The investigation, which began in May following the arrest of a Swedish teenager in Benalmadena, has unveiled a sprawling criminal network with ties stretching from Sweden to Eastern Europe.

