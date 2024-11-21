Karnataka's Ration Card Controversy: Politics and Policies in Play
Karnataka's government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, defends its decision to cancel ration cards for government employees and taxpayers, aligning with the National Food Security Act. The move sparked a political struggle between Congress and BJP, with both sides accusing each other of ulterior motives.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staunchly defended Karnataka's decision to revoke ration cards for government employees and income tax contributors, asserting the move aligns with the National Food Security Act's guidelines to support genuine Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries.
Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah dismissed claims of financial constraints affecting poll promises, attributing the controversy to BJP's political motivations. The government, motivated by a recent survey, labeled 22.63 lakh BPL cardholders as ineligible, sparking tensions.
Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged the state's maneuvers aimed to dodge Gruha Lakshmi Yojana obligations. In response, Siddaramaiah emphasized the commitment to the five poll guarantees, reaffirming available funds and no compromise on implementation.
