Rescue Mission: Chef Freed from Forced Labour in Maldives

In a significant rescue operation, Man Parekh, a young chef from Bhayander in Thane district, was freed from exploitative and forced labour conditions in the Maldives and brought back to India. The intervention was coordinated by the 'Bharosa Cell' of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, in partnership with the Indian High Commission in the Maldives, according to officials.

Parekh, 24, traveled to the Maldives in December of last year to work as a chef at a resort. A local agent had arranged the job, but once there, Parekh found himself in an abusive work environment, forced to toil for nearly 20 hours a day while being provided with substandard food and amenities, explained Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

Despite the efforts of Parekh's parents to negotiate with the resort management, the conditions remained unchanged. They attempted various avenues for his return over six months before approaching the Bharosa Cell. Senior Inspector Tejashri Shinde liaised with the Indian High Commission and completed the necessary formalities for Parekh's return on November 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)