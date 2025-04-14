Left Menu

Union Minister's Critique: Political Exploitation of Ambedkar's Legacy

Union Minister Virendra Kumar accused the Opposition of leveraging Dr B R Ambedkar's name for political gain while neglecting to honor his legacy. Speaking on Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kumar highlighted the Modi government's efforts to uphold Ambedkar's principles, contrasting them with the Opposition's past actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:45 IST
Union Minister's Critique: Political Exploitation of Ambedkar's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Virendra Kumar has leveled criticism against the Opposition, accusing them of politicizing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's name without due regard for his legacy. On Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kumar asserted that while the Opposition has consistently invoked Ambedkar, they have not genuinely respected or fostered his contributions.

Kumar emphasized that Ambedkar crafted the Constitution as a dynamic document intended for justice and unity. He accused previous governments of disrespecting it and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for granting constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, a feat the Opposition failed to achieve in over five decades of governance.

The minister further addressed the judiciary's role in setting reservation limits, urging discussions to stay within those boundaries. He paid tribute to Ambedkar, highlighting his resilience in overcoming discrimination and shaping the nation's foundational legal document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025