Union Minister's Critique: Political Exploitation of Ambedkar's Legacy

Union Minister Virendra Kumar has leveled criticism against the Opposition, accusing them of politicizing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's name without due regard for his legacy. On Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kumar asserted that while the Opposition has consistently invoked Ambedkar, they have not genuinely respected or fostered his contributions.

Kumar emphasized that Ambedkar crafted the Constitution as a dynamic document intended for justice and unity. He accused previous governments of disrespecting it and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for granting constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, a feat the Opposition failed to achieve in over five decades of governance.

The minister further addressed the judiciary's role in setting reservation limits, urging discussions to stay within those boundaries. He paid tribute to Ambedkar, highlighting his resilience in overcoming discrimination and shaping the nation's foundational legal document.

