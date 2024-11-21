Left Menu

Netanyahu Denounces ICC's Arrest Warrant in Gaza Conflict

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Netanyahu rejected the warrants, deeming them absurd. The warrants complicate potential cease-fire negotiations, though their impact is limited by Israel and the U.S.'s non-membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:59 IST
Netanyahu Denounces ICC's Arrest Warrant in Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fiercely criticized the International Criminal Court following arrest warrants issued against him and other officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu dismissed the warrants as irrational and offensive, asserting that Israel's actions in Gaza are justified.

The decision complicates cease-fire negotiations, although its practical effects are minimal given Israel and the United States' non-membership in the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024