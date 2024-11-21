Netanyahu Denounces ICC's Arrest Warrant in Gaza Conflict
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Netanyahu rejected the warrants, deeming them absurd. The warrants complicate potential cease-fire negotiations, though their impact is limited by Israel and the U.S.'s non-membership.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fiercely criticized the International Criminal Court following arrest warrants issued against him and other officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Netanyahu dismissed the warrants as irrational and offensive, asserting that Israel's actions in Gaza are justified.
The decision complicates cease-fire negotiations, although its practical effects are minimal given Israel and the United States' non-membership in the ICC.
