Global Reactions to ICC Warrants on Israel and Hamas Leaders
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a deceased Hamas commander for alleged war crimes. This has elicited strong reactions worldwide, with many rejecting the ICC's actions and others calling for justice for the victims.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, alleged to be deceased. These warrants pertain to supposed war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli military operation in Gaza.
The Israeli leadership has vehemently opposed the ICC's actions. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office termed the move 'absurd and false', labeling it antisemitic. President Isaac Herzog criticized the decision as siding with terrorism over democracy, while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed it delegitimizes the ICC. Opposition leader Yair Lapid argued that the warrants serve as a reward for terrorism.
Across the globe, reactions have varied. Hamas praised the ICC's actions but called for broader accountability. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham condemned the court as a 'dangerous joke'. European responses were more varied, with EU's Josep Borrell acknowledging the court's impartiality, while France and the Netherlands weighed the legal implications of implementing the warrants. Meanwhile, Jordan voiced support for justice for Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Israel
- Hamas
- Netanyahu
- war crimes
- international reactions
- Middle East
- EU
- US Senate
- global justice
ALSO READ
Trump's Uncertain Return: Middle East Challenges Loom Large
Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Middle East in Turmoil After Airstrikes
Calls for Accountability: Western Arms Supplies Impact Middle East Conflict
Diplomacy in Transition: U.S. Strives for Resolution in Middle East Conflicts