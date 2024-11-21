Ireland Backs ICC Warrants on Netanyahu and Hamas Leader
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has deemed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Hamas leader as highly significant. Emphasizing the gravity of the charges, Harris called for urgent cooperation with the ICC to execute its crucial work.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has voiced his support for the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Hamas leader.
Harris described the court's decision as an 'extremely significant step,' stressing the serious nature of the charges.
He urged international cooperation, stating, 'Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it must do so with urgency.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ireland Ready for Rugby Showdown Against New Zealand
Damian McKenzie Returns as Flyhalf in New Zealand's Battle Against Ireland
Epic Rugby Showdown: New Zealand vs. Ireland in Dublin Clash
Doris Downplays Rivalry Ahead of Ireland vs New Zealand Clash
U.S. Pushes Qatar on Hamas Expulsion Over Failed Hostage Deal