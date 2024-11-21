Left Menu

Ireland Backs ICC Warrants on Netanyahu and Hamas Leader

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has deemed the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Hamas leader as highly significant. Emphasizing the gravity of the charges, Harris called for urgent cooperation with the ICC to execute its crucial work.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has voiced his support for the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Hamas leader.

Harris described the court's decision as an 'extremely significant step,' stressing the serious nature of the charges.

He urged international cooperation, stating, 'Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it must do so with urgency.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

