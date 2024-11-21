Left Menu

China-Pakistan Anti-Terror Drills: Warrior-VIII in Focus

Over 300 Chinese troops have arrived in Pakistan for the Warrior-VIII joint anti-terrorism exercise amid increasing militant attacks. The drills will focus on joint counter-terrorism operations. This exercise underscores China-Pakistan cooperation, even as Pakistan faces attacks from militant groups targeting Chinese citizens involved in the CPEC project.

Over 300 Chinese troops have arrived in Pakistan to engage in the Warrior-VIII joint anti-terrorism exercise, highlighting growing tensions amid escalating militant attacks. The Chinese Defence Ministry confirmed this development, underscoring cooperation between the two nations.

The exercise commenced with an opening ceremony on Wednesday and involves special operations, army aviation, and logistic support units from China. The drills focus on joint counter-terrorism and strike operations, with troops flown in by Y-20 transport aircraft.

This exercise comes as Pakistan grapples with increasing attacks from militant groups, such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army. Despite security measures, challenges persist, affecting China's $70 billion CPEC project. China remains supportive, urging stronger cooperation with Pakistan.

