Tragic End in Thane: Missing Toddler Found Dead

A 3-year-old girl who vanished in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was discovered dead, as confirmed by a police official. She was last seen near her Prem Nagar residence.

A case of kidnapping had been lodged after the disappearance, following a complaint by the girl's mother. Her body was found at a location near Hill Line police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore stated that further actions depend on the post-mortem report, which will guide the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)