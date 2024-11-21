Left Menu

Tragic End in Thane: Missing Toddler Found Dead

A 3-year-old girl, missing since November 18 from Ulhasnagar, was tragically found dead. The girl disappeared from near her home, and her body was later discovered some distance from Hill Line police station. Authorities had registered a kidnapping case, and further action awaits the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 3-year-old girl who vanished in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was discovered dead, as confirmed by a police official. She was last seen near her Prem Nagar residence.

A case of kidnapping had been lodged after the disappearance, following a complaint by the girl's mother. Her body was found at a location near Hill Line police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore stated that further actions depend on the post-mortem report, which will guide the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

