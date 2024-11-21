Left Menu

Democracy & Humanity: Modi's Call for Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized 'Democracy First, Humanity First' at the Guyana Parliament, advocating global cooperation in space and sea. He highlighted India's commitment to avoid selfish or expansionist attitudes, urging the Global South to lead in a new world order fostering universal peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:24 IST
Democracy & Humanity: Modi's Call for Global Cooperation
Modi
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Special Session of Parliament in Guyana, advocated for 'Democracy First, Humanity First' as a guiding principle for global peace and development.

Modi underscored the importance of universal cooperation over conflict, particularly in realms like space and the sea, rejecting expansionist policies.

He called on the Global South to unite and spearhead a new global order, while affirming India's role as a 'Vishwa Bandhu', a global friend and first responder in crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024