Democracy & Humanity: Modi's Call for Global Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized 'Democracy First, Humanity First' at the Guyana Parliament, advocating global cooperation in space and sea. He highlighted India's commitment to avoid selfish or expansionist attitudes, urging the Global South to lead in a new world order fostering universal peace and development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Special Session of Parliament in Guyana, advocated for 'Democracy First, Humanity First' as a guiding principle for global peace and development.
Modi underscored the importance of universal cooperation over conflict, particularly in realms like space and the sea, rejecting expansionist policies.
He called on the Global South to unite and spearhead a new global order, while affirming India's role as a 'Vishwa Bandhu', a global friend and first responder in crises.
