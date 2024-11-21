Democracy & Humanity: Modi's Call for Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Special Session of Parliament in Guyana, advocated for 'Democracy First, Humanity First' as a guiding principle for global peace and development.

Modi underscored the importance of universal cooperation over conflict, particularly in realms like space and the sea, rejecting expansionist policies.

He called on the Global South to unite and spearhead a new global order, while affirming India's role as a 'Vishwa Bandhu', a global friend and first responder in crises.

