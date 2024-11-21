Left Menu

Exposing the Jammu Ration Scam: 13 Officers Charged

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against 13 former officers over a ration scam involving misappropriation of 4.39 lakh quintals of ration meant for BPL and AAY beneficiaries. The scam, spanning several years, involved high-level officials. Seven accused have died, and others face charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has taken decisive action by filing a chargesheet against 13 former government officers allegedly involved in an extensive multi-crore ration scam.

This alleged scam, amounting to Rs 19.20 crore, involved the misappropriation of 4.39 lakh quintals of food grain intended for Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

Proceedings are underway, with seven of the accused deceased, one granted bail, one surrendering in court, and four arrested as the case proceeds to judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

