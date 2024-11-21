Exposing the Jammu Ration Scam: 13 Officers Charged

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has taken decisive action by filing a chargesheet against 13 former government officers allegedly involved in an extensive multi-crore ration scam.

This alleged scam, amounting to Rs 19.20 crore, involved the misappropriation of 4.39 lakh quintals of food grain intended for Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

Proceedings are underway, with seven of the accused deceased, one granted bail, one surrendering in court, and four arrested as the case proceeds to judicial scrutiny.

