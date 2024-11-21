High Court Drama: Judge Steps Down from Ayodhya Gang Rape Case

Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench of the High Court has withdrawn from hearing the second bail plea filed by Moeed Ahmed, a Samajwadi Party leader embroiled in the Ayodhya gang rape case.

Originally rejecting his bail due to concerns over his influence, the court had advised it be reevaluated post-testimony. As statements are reportedly complete, advocates push for bail reassessment.

On July 29, 12-year-old victim's case against Ahmed and co-accused Raju Khan drew public and media attention, especially following reports of intimidation and political involvement.

