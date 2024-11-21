Left Menu

High Court Drama: Judge Steps Down from Ayodhya Gang Rape Case

Justice Pankaj Bhatia recused himself from Moeed Ahmed's bail plea in a high-profile Ayodhya gang rape case. Previously denied bail due to Ahmed's political influence, the court awaits testimony completion before reconsidering. The accused, linked to a powerful political figure, faces significant scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:29 IST
High Court Drama: Judge Steps Down from Ayodhya Gang Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench of the High Court has withdrawn from hearing the second bail plea filed by Moeed Ahmed, a Samajwadi Party leader embroiled in the Ayodhya gang rape case.

Originally rejecting his bail due to concerns over his influence, the court had advised it be reevaluated post-testimony. As statements are reportedly complete, advocates push for bail reassessment.

On July 29, 12-year-old victim's case against Ahmed and co-accused Raju Khan drew public and media attention, especially following reports of intimidation and political involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024