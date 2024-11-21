High Court Drama: Judge Steps Down from Ayodhya Gang Rape Case
Justice Pankaj Bhatia recused himself from Moeed Ahmed's bail plea in a high-profile Ayodhya gang rape case. Previously denied bail due to Ahmed's political influence, the court awaits testimony completion before reconsidering. The accused, linked to a powerful political figure, faces significant scrutiny.
Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench of the High Court has withdrawn from hearing the second bail plea filed by Moeed Ahmed, a Samajwadi Party leader embroiled in the Ayodhya gang rape case.
Originally rejecting his bail due to concerns over his influence, the court had advised it be reevaluated post-testimony. As statements are reportedly complete, advocates push for bail reassessment.
On July 29, 12-year-old victim's case against Ahmed and co-accused Raju Khan drew public and media attention, especially following reports of intimidation and political involvement.
