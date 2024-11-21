Left Menu

Global Reactions to ICC Arrest Warrants on Israeli Officials

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri provoke varied international responses. Accused of war crimes during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, reactions reflect geopolitical tensions, with Israel outright rejecting the warrants amidst global calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:33 IST
The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, has prompted a wave of international reactions.

The arrest warrants, related to alleged war crimes during the recent Hamas-Israel conflict, drew fierce rejection from Israeli officials, who label the move as antisemitic and politically motivated.

Global responses to the warrants are mixed, reflecting complex geopolitical dynamics and varying commitments to the authority of international institutions like the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

