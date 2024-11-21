Global Reactions to ICC Arrest Warrants on Israeli Officials

The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, has prompted a wave of international reactions.

The arrest warrants, related to alleged war crimes during the recent Hamas-Israel conflict, drew fierce rejection from Israeli officials, who label the move as antisemitic and politically motivated.

Global responses to the warrants are mixed, reflecting complex geopolitical dynamics and varying commitments to the authority of international institutions like the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)