Fake IPS Officer Sent to Jail: The Sahibabad Deception

A man posing as a retired IPS officer was arrested for threatening police to halt proceedings against his associate. Anil Katiyal and Vinod Kapoor were detained under various charges, including extortion and impersonation. The accused attempted to use false authority for personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man impersonating a retired IPS officer has been arrested for threatening police personnel in an attempt to stop legal proceedings against his associate. Katiyal, 68, and Kapoor, 69, were apprehended by Sahibabad police and subsequently remanded in custody.

The duo was caught after Katiyal, posing as a senior government adviser, contacted the Public Relations Officer for the DCP Trans Hindon, Neeraj Rathore, demanding the quashing of charges against Kapoor. The alleged threats included registering serious charges against the police officers involved.

An FIR was filed against the suspects under charges of extortion, impersonation, and obstruction. Legal authorities continue to investigate the extent of their impersonation and the motivations behind their actions, as both men remain in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

