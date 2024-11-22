Left Menu

Tragedy and Arrests: The Novi Sad Roof Collapse

In Serbia, twelve individuals face charges related to a deadly roof collapse at Novi Sad train station, which killed 15. The arrests were made after public outrage over alleged corruption and irregular construction practices. Protests demand justice, amid allegations of mismanagement and influence over the investigation.

  • Serbia

In the wake of a tragic roof collapse at the Novi Sad train station that resulted in 15 fatalities, Serbian authorities have arrested twelve individuals. Prosecutors have charged the suspects with criminal activities relating to public security and irregular construction, carrying potential sentences of up to 12 years in prison.

The incident sparked public outrage, as demonstrations roiled Serbia, demanding accountability and transparency. Allegations of corruption and substandard construction practices have fueled the protests, with opposition parties questioning the integrity of the arrests and urging for organized crime prosecutors to take over the case.

The calamity has been overshadowed further by President Aleksandar Vucic's criticism of the demonstrations. Vucic condemned the opposition's actions as terroristic, vowing to overcome what he described as bullying tactics. The station, originally constructed in 1964, had been renovated twice recently under an infrastructure agreement with Chinese companies.

