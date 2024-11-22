Van Hollen Pushes to Block UAE Arms Deal Amid Sudan Conflict
Sen. Chris Van Hollen aims to halt U.S. arms sales to the UAE amid allegations of their support to Sudan's RSF. A joint resolution seeks to block weapon deals until the UAE's compliance is verified, amid ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
In a bold legislative move, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has presented a bill to suspend American weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The initiative aims to demand assurances that the UAE is not supplying arms to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Although unlikely to gain widespread congressional backing, this joint resolution spotlights Sudan's escalating humanitarian crisis. Senator Van Hollen, together with representative Sara Jacobs, is confronting the U.S.'s longstanding partnership with the UAE.
Despite the legal hurdles, this legislation challenges a recent $1.2 billion arms deal with the UAE, amidst accusations of UAE's involvement in Sudan's turmoil. The conflict has displaced millions and provoked international alarm, urging a reconsideration of U.S. foreign policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Pioneers Major Social Media Legislation for Minors
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Maharashtra CM Shinde Accuses Congress of Broken Promises and Fake Narratives
Himachal Pradesh Congress Takes Bold Step to Restructure for Future Elections
World Uyghur Congress Urges Trump Administration to Tackle Uyghur Crisis