Van Hollen Pushes to Block UAE Arms Deal Amid Sudan Conflict

In a bold legislative move, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has presented a bill to suspend American weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The initiative aims to demand assurances that the UAE is not supplying arms to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Although unlikely to gain widespread congressional backing, this joint resolution spotlights Sudan's escalating humanitarian crisis. Senator Van Hollen, together with representative Sara Jacobs, is confronting the U.S.'s longstanding partnership with the UAE.

Despite the legal hurdles, this legislation challenges a recent $1.2 billion arms deal with the UAE, amidst accusations of UAE's involvement in Sudan's turmoil. The conflict has displaced millions and provoked international alarm, urging a reconsideration of U.S. foreign policy.

