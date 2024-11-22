Left Menu

Van Hollen Pushes to Block UAE Arms Deal Amid Sudan Conflict

Sen. Chris Van Hollen aims to halt U.S. arms sales to the UAE amid allegations of their support to Sudan's RSF. A joint resolution seeks to block weapon deals until the UAE's compliance is verified, amid ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:31 IST
Van Hollen Pushes to Block UAE Arms Deal Amid Sudan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold legislative move, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has presented a bill to suspend American weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The initiative aims to demand assurances that the UAE is not supplying arms to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Although unlikely to gain widespread congressional backing, this joint resolution spotlights Sudan's escalating humanitarian crisis. Senator Van Hollen, together with representative Sara Jacobs, is confronting the U.S.'s longstanding partnership with the UAE.

Despite the legal hurdles, this legislation challenges a recent $1.2 billion arms deal with the UAE, amidst accusations of UAE's involvement in Sudan's turmoil. The conflict has displaced millions and provoked international alarm, urging a reconsideration of U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024