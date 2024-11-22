Left Menu

Allegations Surrounded Trump's Pentagon Nominee: An Unresolved Tale

In 2017, a woman accused Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon nominee, of sexual assault. The allegations, denied by Hegseth, could not be substantiated legally. The case faded without charges, yet it resurfaced due to media inquiries. The police report, lacking conclusive evidence, highlighted discrepancies between the accounts.

22-11-2024
Allegations against Pete Hegseth emerged anew, challenging his nomination as head of the Pentagon under President-elect Donald Trump. In a 2017 complaint, a female accuser identified as Jane Doe alleged sexual assault by Hegseth, a former Fox News host, according to a police report from California.

Hegseth has vigorously denied the charges, stating that their interaction was consensual. While the case was referred to the district attorney's office, it resulted in no filed charges due to insufficient evidence. Hegseth reiterated his innocence in discussions with Republican senators, seeking support for his nomination.

The report came to light after multiple media requests for details. It recounts Doe's memory lapse after drinking at a Monterey event where Hegseth was a speaker. Although the report includes conflicting accounts from both parties, no concrete proof was established to support the allegations, leaving the case unresolved.

