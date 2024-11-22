Court Halts Defamation Case Against Delhi CM Atishi

A legal proceeding against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been temporarily halted by a court. The criminal defamation case stems from accusations made by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, alleging that Atishi defamed him by claiming BJP's attempts to poach AAP MLAs.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne announced the stay on the proceedings until further orders, following an application by Atishi. This development postpones the previous magisterial court's order for Atishi to answer to the defamation charges.

The stay will remain effective until Dec 2, 2024, giving Atishi reprieve while submissions in the case continue. Kapoor claims Atishi's allegations lack evidence, a contention central to his charges.

