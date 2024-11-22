Left Menu

Global Tensions and Alliances: A World News Roundup

A roundup of current world news highlights international tensions with accusations against the US by North Korea, Russia supplying missiles to North Korea, pro-Palestinian NGOs contesting Dutch arms exports to Israel, and various global diplomatic and security events across Taiwan, Morocco, Pakistan, and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:29 IST
Global Tensions and Alliances: A World News Roundup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea alleges Russia has provided North Korea with anti-air missiles in return for troop support in Ukraine. According to national security adviser Shin Won-sik, Russia has exchanged economic and military technology with Pyongyang, amid heightened global scrutiny.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of intensifying tensions, warning of unprecedented nuclear risk in the Korean peninsula. This comes as international criticism mounts over North Korea's military collaborations with Moscow.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian NGOs in the Netherlands have petitioned against arms exports to Israel, citing high civilian casualties in Gaza. They argue the Dutch government has an obligation under the Genocide Convention to prevent acts that could lead to genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024