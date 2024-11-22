Global Tensions and Alliances: A World News Roundup

South Korea alleges Russia has provided North Korea with anti-air missiles in return for troop support in Ukraine. According to national security adviser Shin Won-sik, Russia has exchanged economic and military technology with Pyongyang, amid heightened global scrutiny.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of intensifying tensions, warning of unprecedented nuclear risk in the Korean peninsula. This comes as international criticism mounts over North Korea's military collaborations with Moscow.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian NGOs in the Netherlands have petitioned against arms exports to Israel, citing high civilian casualties in Gaza. They argue the Dutch government has an obligation under the Genocide Convention to prevent acts that could lead to genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)