Left Menu

Family Accused of Abetting Suicide After Marriage in Thane

A family in Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges for allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Shireen Alim Sheikh shortly after her marriage. She consumed rat poison following alleged abuse by her in-laws who opposed the marriage. Police registered a case against the husband and his family under section 108.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:44 IST
Family Accused of Abetting Suicide After Marriage in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against four family members accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Shireen Alim Sheikh. The victim reportedly consumed rat poison and succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical care in Kalwa.

According to police reports, the charge was based on a complaint made by a relative of the deceased. Sheikh, who had a court marriage on November 11, faced opposition from her husband's family, who allegedly abused and pressured her to sign divorce papers.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on the husband's family, charged under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their alleged role in prompting the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024