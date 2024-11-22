Family Accused of Abetting Suicide After Marriage in Thane
A family in Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges for allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Shireen Alim Sheikh shortly after her marriage. She consumed rat poison following alleged abuse by her in-laws who opposed the marriage. Police registered a case against the husband and his family under section 108.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against four family members accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Shireen Alim Sheikh. The victim reportedly consumed rat poison and succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical care in Kalwa.
According to police reports, the charge was based on a complaint made by a relative of the deceased. Sheikh, who had a court marriage on November 11, faced opposition from her husband's family, who allegedly abused and pressured her to sign divorce papers.
As investigations continue, the focus remains on the husband's family, charged under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their alleged role in prompting the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- suicide
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- marriage
- Shireen Sheikh
- rat poison
- investigation
- case
- crime
- pressure
ALSO READ
Fire at Bhugaon Steel: 16 Workers Injured, Investigation Underway
Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion and Death Threats Amidst Ongoing Investigation
NCW Calls for Investigation into Assault of Member by Kolkata Police
Police Constable Allegedly Assaults Neurosurgeon: Investigation Underway
India Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants: Amazon and Flipkart Under Investigation