Family Accused of Abetting Suicide After Marriage in Thane

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against four family members accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Shireen Alim Sheikh. The victim reportedly consumed rat poison and succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical care in Kalwa.

According to police reports, the charge was based on a complaint made by a relative of the deceased. Sheikh, who had a court marriage on November 11, faced opposition from her husband's family, who allegedly abused and pressured her to sign divorce papers.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on the husband's family, charged under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their alleged role in prompting the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)