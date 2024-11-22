Left Menu

Kerala High Court Rebukes Political Hartals Amid Natural Disaster

The Kerala High Court criticized the LDF and UDF for staging a hartal in landslide-hit Wayanad, calling it irresponsible. The court emphasized that such actions exacerbate public suffering and damage Kerala's tourism image. Justices urged political parties against flash hartals contrary to judicial directions, highlighting the importance of compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:17 IST
Kerala High Court Rebukes Political Hartals Amid Natural Disaster
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday sharply rebuked both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF for organizing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad, a region still reeling from devastating landslides.

A two-judge bench condemned the hartal as an 'irresponsible' move, questioning its purpose apart from increasing the woes of the affected populace. The court pressed political parties to adhere to its directives, which prohibit sudden hartals without public notice.

The court's criticism came amid a plea to enhance disaster response, as the central government outlined ongoing relief efforts with significant funds allocated to the distressed region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

