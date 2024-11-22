Kerala High Court Rebukes Political Hartals Amid Natural Disaster

The Kerala High Court on Friday sharply rebuked both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF for organizing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad, a region still reeling from devastating landslides.

A two-judge bench condemned the hartal as an 'irresponsible' move, questioning its purpose apart from increasing the woes of the affected populace. The court pressed political parties to adhere to its directives, which prohibit sudden hartals without public notice.

The court's criticism came amid a plea to enhance disaster response, as the central government outlined ongoing relief efforts with significant funds allocated to the distressed region.

