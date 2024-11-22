Left Menu

SwarnaAndhra@2047: Envisioning a Prosperous Future for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced the SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision aiming for a prosperous Andhra Pradesh by 2047. The document outlines goals such as economic growth, skill development, and technological advancement. It highlights engagement with citizens and sets foundational guidelines for sustainable development across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled the SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision document in the Assembly, targeting prosperity and happiness for the state by its namesake year. This initiative aims to align with the centenary of Indian independence.

The vision lays out a strategic roadmap to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub of innovation and economic growth through widespread consultations and grassroots engagement. It highlights goals like zero poverty and skill development as part of its 10 core guidelines.

Naidu emphasized that the vision document lays an irreversible foundation for future development. He urged legislative representatives to prepare localized vision documents to align with this long-term initiative. The assembly session concluded with the passage of 21 bills and a focus on attracting investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

