Irish MMA Star Ordered to Pay Damages for 2018 Assault
Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 euros in damages for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Dublin party in 2018. A jury found McGregor guilty but cleared another accused, James Lawrence. The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, shared her traumatic experience, urging victims to speak up.
In a landmark decision, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 euros in damages. The verdict follows allegations of sexual assault at a party in Dublin in 2018.
The jury, composed of eight women and four men, deliberated for six hours before concluding that McGregor was guilty but his co-accused, James Lawrence, was not. The civil trial brought to light the disturbing events that allegedly unfolded on December 9, 2018.
Despite McGregor's denials of the claim and assertions of consensual relations, the jury sided with the plaintiff, Nikita Hand. Hand's testimony detailed the distressing incident, emphasizing the importance of speaking out about such crimes.
