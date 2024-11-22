Left Menu

Irish MMA Star Ordered to Pay Damages for 2018 Assault

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 euros in damages for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Dublin party in 2018. A jury found McGregor guilty but cleared another accused, James Lawrence. The plaintiff, Nikita Hand, shared her traumatic experience, urging victims to speak up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:08 IST
Irish MMA Star Ordered to Pay Damages for 2018 Assault
Conor McGregor

In a landmark decision, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay nearly 250,000 euros in damages. The verdict follows allegations of sexual assault at a party in Dublin in 2018.

The jury, composed of eight women and four men, deliberated for six hours before concluding that McGregor was guilty but his co-accused, James Lawrence, was not. The civil trial brought to light the disturbing events that allegedly unfolded on December 9, 2018.

Despite McGregor's denials of the claim and assertions of consensual relations, the jury sided with the plaintiff, Nikita Hand. Hand's testimony detailed the distressing incident, emphasizing the importance of speaking out about such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024