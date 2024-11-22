Left Menu

Conflict Deepens: Wagner Mercenaries Targeted in Mali

Seven mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group were killed in central Mali in an attack claimed by an al Qaeda affiliate. This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in the Sahel region, where armed groups continue to combat military efforts from Mali and its neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:57 IST
Conflict Deepens: Wagner Mercenaries Targeted in Mali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a recent escalation, at least seven Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group were killed in central Mali, following an attack claimed by an affiliate of al Qaeda. The SITE Intelligence group reported the incident on Friday, emphasizing the persistent threat faced by mercenaries in the volatile Sahel region.

The broader context reveals enduring struggles for Mali and its neighbors, Burkina Faso and Niger, to control separatists and potent factions linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda over the last 12 years. This latest attack reportedly was carried out by the al Qaeda affiliate JNIM, which has seized weapons following the assault.

Despite conflicting reports on the number of casualties, visuals released show the severity of the incident. An ongoing investigation aims to verify these claims, amid regional tensions and the strategic involvement of Russian forces, labeled by Mali not as mercenaries but as military trainers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024