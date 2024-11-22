In a recent escalation, at least seven Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group were killed in central Mali, following an attack claimed by an affiliate of al Qaeda. The SITE Intelligence group reported the incident on Friday, emphasizing the persistent threat faced by mercenaries in the volatile Sahel region.

The broader context reveals enduring struggles for Mali and its neighbors, Burkina Faso and Niger, to control separatists and potent factions linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda over the last 12 years. This latest attack reportedly was carried out by the al Qaeda affiliate JNIM, which has seized weapons following the assault.

Despite conflicting reports on the number of casualties, visuals released show the severity of the incident. An ongoing investigation aims to verify these claims, amid regional tensions and the strategic involvement of Russian forces, labeled by Mali not as mercenaries but as military trainers.

