Middle East Tensions: Missiles Target Central Beirut

At least four missiles struck Beirut's central Basta neighborhood as part of Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah. The conflict, intensified by recent bombings, started a year ago after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in support of Hamas during the Gaza war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of the ongoing Middle East crisis, four missiles were fired towards central Beirut's Basta neighborhood early Saturday, according to security sources. The strikes are part of Israel's intensified military efforts against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group.

Witnesses in Beirut reported hearing at least one violent explosion. This event marks another chapter in the broader conflict that flared up a year ago when Hezbollah began launching rockets at northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas during the Gaza war.

The situation has worsened with Israel's recent bombings in southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley, targeting top Hezbollah leaders and deploying ground troops across the border. In retaliation, Hezbollah has also fired rockets deeper into Israel.

