Chaos in Beirut: Devastating Airstrike Shakes the Lebanese Capital

In a severe escalation of hostilities, a powerful airstrike by Israel hit central Beirut early Saturday morning, resulting in at least four casualties. The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed the toll as the country grapples with the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The attack targeted an eight-storey building, leaving a destructive trail and a strong smell of explosives in the area, as reported by Lebanon's National News Agency. Footage from Al Jadeed station captured the aftermath, showing a destroyed building and significant damage to others.

This event marks the fourth such strike this week by Israel on central Beirut, diverging from previous attacks predominantly centered on Hezbollah's strongholds in the southern suburbs. Diplomatic efforts are intensifying, with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein indicating ceaseless progress in securing a truce.

