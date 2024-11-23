Financial Crisis at DSFDC: Unpaid Salaries Spark Controversy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has demanded urgent action from the AAP government to resolve the issue of unpaid salaries for Delhi State Financial Development Corporation (DSFDC) employees. The DSFDC plays a crucial role in serving marginalized communities, including SC, ST, OBC, minorities, and the physically handicapped.

A statement from the LG emphasizes the necessity to revive the 'once robust' DSFDC, which has been defunct due to 'apathy and neglect' over the past decade. Employees, who have faced financial uncertainty for nine months without pay, recently met with the LG to convey their struggles.

The delegation reported severe financial distress, including a tragic case of suicide by a staff member, underscoring the urgent need for restructuring and financial intervention to restore the corporation's operations. Established in 1983, the DSFDC was instrumental in implementing economic development schemes and self-employment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)