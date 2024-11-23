Financial Crisis at DSFDC: Unpaid Salaries Spark Controversy
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has urged the AAP government to address unpaid salaries of DSFDC employees promptly. The DSFDC, crucial for aiding marginalized communities, requires immediate revival after years of neglect. With unpaid salaries for nine months, employees face severe hardships, including a tragic suicide on campus.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has demanded urgent action from the AAP government to resolve the issue of unpaid salaries for Delhi State Financial Development Corporation (DSFDC) employees. The DSFDC plays a crucial role in serving marginalized communities, including SC, ST, OBC, minorities, and the physically handicapped.
A statement from the LG emphasizes the necessity to revive the 'once robust' DSFDC, which has been defunct due to 'apathy and neglect' over the past decade. Employees, who have faced financial uncertainty for nine months without pay, recently met with the LG to convey their struggles.
The delegation reported severe financial distress, including a tragic case of suicide by a staff member, underscoring the urgent need for restructuring and financial intervention to restore the corporation's operations. Established in 1983, the DSFDC was instrumental in implementing economic development schemes and self-employment initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us in Assembly polls; we can't let them win: AAP chief Kejriwal.
AAP volunteers need to take leave to work for party during next few months for Assembly polls: Kejriwal.
BJP Blames AAP for Yamuna Pollution Amid Chhath Puja Concerns
Kejriwal Rallies AAP Supporters Ahead of Crucial Delhi Elections