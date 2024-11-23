Left Menu

Financial Crisis at DSFDC: Unpaid Salaries Spark Controversy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has urged the AAP government to address unpaid salaries of DSFDC employees promptly. The DSFDC, crucial for aiding marginalized communities, requires immediate revival after years of neglect. With unpaid salaries for nine months, employees face severe hardships, including a tragic suicide on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:27 IST
Financial Crisis at DSFDC: Unpaid Salaries Spark Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has demanded urgent action from the AAP government to resolve the issue of unpaid salaries for Delhi State Financial Development Corporation (DSFDC) employees. The DSFDC plays a crucial role in serving marginalized communities, including SC, ST, OBC, minorities, and the physically handicapped.

A statement from the LG emphasizes the necessity to revive the 'once robust' DSFDC, which has been defunct due to 'apathy and neglect' over the past decade. Employees, who have faced financial uncertainty for nine months without pay, recently met with the LG to convey their struggles.

The delegation reported severe financial distress, including a tragic case of suicide by a staff member, underscoring the urgent need for restructuring and financial intervention to restore the corporation's operations. Established in 1983, the DSFDC was instrumental in implementing economic development schemes and self-employment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024