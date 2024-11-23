Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Faces Further Delays

The defamation case involving Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi has hit yet another roadblock due to a legal workshop at the civil court, prompting postponement of the hearing initially slated for Saturday.

The special MP-MLA court, presided over by Santosh Kumar Pandey, who represents the plaintiff Vijay Mishra, has now rescheduled the hearing for December 4, 2024. This case traces its roots back to 2018 when Mishra, a local BJP leader, lodged a complaint alleging that Gandhi made defamatory comments against BJP stalwart Amit Shah during a campaign in Karnataka.

Over the years, the case has been mired in delays, with Gandhi receiving a warrant in December 2023 for not appearing in court. He eventually appeared in February 2024, was granted bail, and recorded his statement by July. Recently, there have been numerous postponements due to various administrative and personal reasons, stalling further hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)