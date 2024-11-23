Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Faces Further Delays

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra in 2018, continues to face multiple delays. The next hearing is scheduled for December 4, 2024, after several postponements due to various reasons like legal workshops, Diwali holidays, and health issues of the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The defamation case involving Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi has hit yet another roadblock due to a legal workshop at the civil court, prompting postponement of the hearing initially slated for Saturday.

The special MP-MLA court, presided over by Santosh Kumar Pandey, who represents the plaintiff Vijay Mishra, has now rescheduled the hearing for December 4, 2024. This case traces its roots back to 2018 when Mishra, a local BJP leader, lodged a complaint alleging that Gandhi made defamatory comments against BJP stalwart Amit Shah during a campaign in Karnataka.

Over the years, the case has been mired in delays, with Gandhi receiving a warrant in December 2023 for not appearing in court. He eventually appeared in February 2024, was granted bail, and recorded his statement by July. Recently, there have been numerous postponements due to various administrative and personal reasons, stalling further hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

