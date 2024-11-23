Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Capture Fugitives Across States

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Mohd Ali from Uttar Pradesh, wanted for rape in Jammu. He was apprehended in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Additionally, two absconders, Neeraj Kumar Puri and Sahil Sharma, evading arrest since 2017-18, were detained in separate cases from Bishnah, Jammu.

In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully apprehended Mohd Ali, accused of raping a woman in Jammu. Originally hailing from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, Ali had been evading capture until his recent arrest in Kukra, Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The police's relentless pursuit eventually led to Ali's capture, bringing him back to Jammu where he faces charges. This arrest underscores the commitment of the police force in bringing fugitives to justice, regardless of jurisdiction.

In a separate operation, two longstanding absconders, Neeraj Kumar Puri and Sahil Sharma, were arrested from the Bishnah area of Jammu. Both were wanted in cases dating back to 2017-18, finally concluding a seven-year search.

