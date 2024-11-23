Left Menu

Disappearance of Dual Citizen Sparks International Investigation

An Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen residing in the United Arab Emirates, named Zvi Kogan, has gone missing. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced an investigation into the incident, suspecting it might be linked to a terrorist event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:15 IST
An Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen residing in the United Arab Emirates has been unaccounted for since Thursday, as confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

The office's statement revealed that a formal investigation is underway, prompted by intelligence suggesting the disappearance of Zvi Kogan may be connected to a 'terrorist incident'.

Authorities have yet to disclose more details regarding Kogan's last known whereabouts or the specifics of the potential terrorist link.

