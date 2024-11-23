Disappearance of Dual Citizen Sparks International Investigation

An Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen residing in the United Arab Emirates has been unaccounted for since Thursday, as confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

The office's statement revealed that a formal investigation is underway, prompted by intelligence suggesting the disappearance of Zvi Kogan may be connected to a 'terrorist incident'.

Authorities have yet to disclose more details regarding Kogan's last known whereabouts or the specifics of the potential terrorist link.

