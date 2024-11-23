Gaza Crisis: Hospital Hit Amidst Escalating Israeli Strikes

Escalating Israeli military strikes have resulted in over 120 Palestinian deaths across Gaza within 48 hours, targeting a hospital in the northern part of the enclave. Medical staff were injured, and vital equipment was damaged, as reported by local health officials, raising alarms about humanitarian conditions.

Amidst the intensified offensive against northern Gaza, a Hamas representative stated that a female Israeli hostage died in the crossfire, with another hostage at risk. Israel, however, accused Hamas of psychological warfare and cruelty, as it investigates these claims.

The ongoing conflict highlights deep-rooted issues, with Israel aiming to thwart Hamas attacks, despite local fears of territorial depopulation. The conflict, which began as a response to a deadly Hamas assault on Israeli soil, sees little progress toward a ceasefire, as international mediation has stalled.

