Left Menu

Gaza Crisis: Hospital Hit Amidst Escalating Israeli Strikes

Israeli military actions in Gaza have led to the deaths of at least 120 Palestinians and damaged a northern enclave hospital. Hamas claims a female Israeli hostage was killed, while Israel denies targeting civilians. Efforts for a ceasefire remain stalled amid mutual accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:28 IST
Gaza Crisis: Hospital Hit Amidst Escalating Israeli Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating Israeli military strikes have resulted in over 120 Palestinian deaths across Gaza within 48 hours, targeting a hospital in the northern part of the enclave. Medical staff were injured, and vital equipment was damaged, as reported by local health officials, raising alarms about humanitarian conditions.

Amidst the intensified offensive against northern Gaza, a Hamas representative stated that a female Israeli hostage died in the crossfire, with another hostage at risk. Israel, however, accused Hamas of psychological warfare and cruelty, as it investigates these claims.

The ongoing conflict highlights deep-rooted issues, with Israel aiming to thwart Hamas attacks, despite local fears of territorial depopulation. The conflict, which began as a response to a deadly Hamas assault on Israeli soil, sees little progress toward a ceasefire, as international mediation has stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024