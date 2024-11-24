Tensions Rise Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
Gunshots were heard near the Israeli embassy in Amman, prompting Jordanian police to secure the vicinity. Residents were advised to stay indoors while searches were conducted. The area is known for frequent anti-Israel protests, reflecting the country's strong sentiments towards the conflict in Gaza.
In Amman, the Jordanian police sealed off an area surrounding the Israeli embassy after gunshots echoed through the capital, witnesses reported on Sunday.
According to two witnesses, police and ambulances swiftly moved to the Rabiah neighborhood upon hearing sporadic gunfire. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as they launched a manhunt for those responsible, a security source confirmed.
This embattled area is notorious for its recurring anti-Israel protests, with sentiments fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza. Jordan, home to many Palestinians, has seen some of the largest peaceful rallies in the region due to dissatisfaction with the peace treaty with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
