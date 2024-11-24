Tensions Rise Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

In Amman, the Jordanian police sealed off an area surrounding the Israeli embassy after gunshots echoed through the capital, witnesses reported on Sunday.

According to two witnesses, police and ambulances swiftly moved to the Rabiah neighborhood upon hearing sporadic gunfire. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as they launched a manhunt for those responsible, a security source confirmed.

This embattled area is notorious for its recurring anti-Israel protests, with sentiments fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza. Jordan, home to many Palestinians, has seen some of the largest peaceful rallies in the region due to dissatisfaction with the peace treaty with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)