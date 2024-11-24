Left Menu

Tensions Rise Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunshots were heard near the Israeli embassy in Amman, prompting Jordanian police to secure the vicinity. Residents were advised to stay indoors while searches were conducted. The area is known for frequent anti-Israel protests, reflecting the country's strong sentiments towards the conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 06:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 06:25 IST
Tensions Rise Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

In Amman, the Jordanian police sealed off an area surrounding the Israeli embassy after gunshots echoed through the capital, witnesses reported on Sunday.

According to two witnesses, police and ambulances swiftly moved to the Rabiah neighborhood upon hearing sporadic gunfire. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as they launched a manhunt for those responsible, a security source confirmed.

This embattled area is notorious for its recurring anti-Israel protests, with sentiments fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza. Jordan, home to many Palestinians, has seen some of the largest peaceful rallies in the region due to dissatisfaction with the peace treaty with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024