Gunfire Near Israeli Embassy: A Tense Stand-off in Amman

A gunman was killed, and three policemen were injured following a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Jordan. The incident occurred in the Rabiah neighborhood of Amman, a frequent demonstration site against Israel. Many Jordanians express anti-Israel sentiment, largely due to historical and familial ties to Palestine.

Updated: 24-11-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 07:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gunman was fatally shot while injuring three policemen in a violent incident near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, according to local security sources and state media reports released on Sunday.

The shooting took place in Amman's Rabiah neighborhood, prompting police to react swiftly by shooting the perpetrator who had opened fire on a police patrol. State news agency Petra, citing public security officials, confirmed that investigations are underway to uncover more details about the incident.

Witnesses reported chaos as police and ambulances flocked to the embassy's vicinity, cordoning off the area. The locale is notorious for its anti-Israel demonstrations, fueled by sentiments against the Gaza conflict. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors as they searched for suspects in this violent flare-up.

