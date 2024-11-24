Haiti's Descent: Can New Leadership Reverse the Crisis?

When Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as part of a UN-backed mission earlier this year to tackle gang violence, hopes were high. However, the crisis has deepened.

While efforts continue, the lack of resources and personnel hamper the mission. Aid efforts face significant disruptions due to the closure of the main international airport where gangs have created fear and instability.

The humanitarian situation worsens as the country deals with political infighting, rising gang influence, and insufficient international intervention, leaving Haiti in a dire position

