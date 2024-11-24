Left Menu

Haiti's Descent: Can New Leadership Reverse the Crisis?

Despite the arrival of a Kenyan police contingent under a UN-backed mission, Haiti faces even deeper turmoil with escalating gang violence, political instability, and a humanitarian crisis. The recent interim government finds itself grappling with unprecedented challenges, exacerbated by the closure of the main international airport and reduced aid.

Updated: 24-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:21 IST
When Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as part of a UN-backed mission earlier this year to tackle gang violence, hopes were high. However, the crisis has deepened.

While efforts continue, the lack of resources and personnel hamper the mission. Aid efforts face significant disruptions due to the closure of the main international airport where gangs have created fear and instability.

The humanitarian situation worsens as the country deals with political infighting, rising gang influence, and insufficient international intervention, leaving Haiti in a dire position

