Ukraine's Resilience: The Battle Against Drone Warfare
President Zelenskiy asserts the need for strengthened air defenses after Ukraine intercepts 50 of 73 Russian drones in various regions. Continuous air alerts and a significant barrage of drones and missiles highlight ongoing threats from Russia. Despite these challenges, Ukraine remains determined against aggression.
In a pressing address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities. This statement follows the interception of 50 out of 73 Russian drones launched overnight across multiple regions.
The relentless air alert, almost a daily occurrence, illustrates the intensity of Russia's military strategy. Over the past week alone, Russian forces have deployed more than 800 guided aerial bombs and around 460 attack drones, as well as various missile types, according to Zelenskiy.
Despite these threats, Zelenskiy condemned Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine, reaffirming the nation's sovereignty and resilience. Meanwhile, Kyiv's military leadership reported no immediate casualties or damage, as air defense units effectively neutralized several drones targeting the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- drones
- air defences
- Kyiv
- military
- attack
- resilience
- security
ALSO READ
Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Strategic Military Vision for Japan's Future
UN Security Council Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Generals
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Raids in West Bank
Xi Jinping Implements New Military Equipment Regulations