Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilience: The Battle Against Drone Warfare

President Zelenskiy asserts the need for strengthened air defenses after Ukraine intercepts 50 of 73 Russian drones in various regions. Continuous air alerts and a significant barrage of drones and missiles highlight ongoing threats from Russia. Despite these challenges, Ukraine remains determined against aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST
Ukraine's Resilience: The Battle Against Drone Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pressing address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities. This statement follows the interception of 50 out of 73 Russian drones launched overnight across multiple regions.

The relentless air alert, almost a daily occurrence, illustrates the intensity of Russia's military strategy. Over the past week alone, Russian forces have deployed more than 800 guided aerial bombs and around 460 attack drones, as well as various missile types, according to Zelenskiy.

Despite these threats, Zelenskiy condemned Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine, reaffirming the nation's sovereignty and resilience. Meanwhile, Kyiv's military leadership reported no immediate casualties or damage, as air defense units effectively neutralized several drones targeting the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024