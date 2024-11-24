Ukraine's Resilience: The Battle Against Drone Warfare

In a pressing address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities. This statement follows the interception of 50 out of 73 Russian drones launched overnight across multiple regions.

The relentless air alert, almost a daily occurrence, illustrates the intensity of Russia's military strategy. Over the past week alone, Russian forces have deployed more than 800 guided aerial bombs and around 460 attack drones, as well as various missile types, according to Zelenskiy.

Despite these threats, Zelenskiy condemned Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine, reaffirming the nation's sovereignty and resilience. Meanwhile, Kyiv's military leadership reported no immediate casualties or damage, as air defense units effectively neutralized several drones targeting the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)