Jordanian Army Thwarts Border Breach

The Jordanian army announced on Sunday that its forces had thwarted an attempt by individuals to illegally cross the border from Syria. One person was killed and six others were captured during the operation.

Officials attribute this situation to an upsurge in border crossings by drug and arms smugglers with links to pro-Iranian militias who wield significant influence in southern Syria.

While Jordan accuses Syria of failing to control the smuggling, Damascus denies any involvement, claiming efforts to curb the illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)