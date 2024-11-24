Jordanian Army Thwarts Border Breach
The Jordanian army intercepted an attempt by individuals to cross the border from Syria, resulting in one fatality and six arrests. Authorities report increased border violations by smugglers connected to pro-Iranian militias. Jordan accuses Damascus of facilitating these activities, which Syria denies.
The Jordanian army announced on Sunday that its forces had thwarted an attempt by individuals to illegally cross the border from Syria. One person was killed and six others were captured during the operation.
Officials attribute this situation to an upsurge in border crossings by drug and arms smugglers with links to pro-Iranian militias who wield significant influence in southern Syria.
While Jordan accuses Syria of failing to control the smuggling, Damascus denies any involvement, claiming efforts to curb the illegal activities.
