Left Menu

Jordanian Army Thwarts Border Breach

The Jordanian army intercepted an attempt by individuals to cross the border from Syria, resulting in one fatality and six arrests. Authorities report increased border violations by smugglers connected to pro-Iranian militias. Jordan accuses Damascus of facilitating these activities, which Syria denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:37 IST
Jordanian Army Thwarts Border Breach
  • Country:
  • Jordan

The Jordanian army announced on Sunday that its forces had thwarted an attempt by individuals to illegally cross the border from Syria. One person was killed and six others were captured during the operation.

Officials attribute this situation to an upsurge in border crossings by drug and arms smugglers with links to pro-Iranian militias who wield significant influence in southern Syria.

While Jordan accuses Syria of failing to control the smuggling, Damascus denies any involvement, claiming efforts to curb the illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024