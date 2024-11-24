Evacuation Orders Ignite Displacement Wave in Gaza
The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for residents in the Shejaia suburb, prompting a fresh wave of displacement. Palestinian medics report injuries to a Gaza hospital director from an Israeli drone attack. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement.
The Israeli military has issued fresh evacuation orders targeting residents in an eastern Gaza City suburb, triggering new displacement movements. According to Palestinian medics, the director of a Gaza hospital suffered injuries in an Israeli drone attack.
The orders pertain to the Shejaia suburb, an area from which Palestinian militants reportedly fired rockets. The military's directive urged residents to move south for safety. Footage on social media displayed residents evacuating by donkey carts and on foot, contributing to the ongoing waves of displacement that have plagued the region for over 13 months.
In central Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in at least 10 Palestinian fatalities. The conflict's toll on public infrastructure and the civilian population remains severe, with thousands displaced and widespread damage reported. Israel contends that militants use civilian spaces for cover, while Hamas accuses Israel of targeting populated areas indiscriminately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar Halts Key Mediation in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Qatar's Diplomatic Shift: US-Requested Expulsion of Hamas
Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, reports AP.
Qatar Halts Mediation Amid Stalemate in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Bitcoin Skyrockets: Trump Administration Boosts Cryptocurrency Boom