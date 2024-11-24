Violence Erupts Over Controversial Mosque Survey in Sambhal
Three people were killed in Sambhal as clashes broke out during a court-ordered survey of a mosque. The violence, allegedly orchestrated to distract from electoral issues, involved stone pelting and vandalism. Police used tear gas to disperse the mob, and additional security has been deployed.
- Country:
- India
In Sambhal, a court-ordered survey at a mosque led to deadly clashes on Sunday, resulting in three fatalities. Protesters opposed to the survey, meant to determine historical claims about the site, hurled stones and set vehicles ablaze, prompting police to respond with tear gas and batons.
Authorities say ten individuals have been detained amid ongoing investigations into the violence, which has sparked accusations of political manipulation. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging the unrest was orchestrated to divert attention from alleged electoral misconduct.
Security has been heightened in the area, with officials closely monitoring the situation. The survey, part of a larger legal battle, continues amidst rising tensions and political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three workers killed, three others injured in fire at godown in Gujarat's Navsari district: Police.
Kerala Police Investigate: Was the IAS Officer's Phone Hacked?
Two Arrested for Creating Fake Police Commissioner Profiles on Social Media
Metropolitan Police Under Scrutiny Over Al Fayed Sex Crime Allegations
Thrilling Arrest: Accused Murderer Apprehended in Dramatic Police Encounter