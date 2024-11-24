Violence Erupts Over Controversial Mosque Survey in Sambhal

In Sambhal, a court-ordered survey at a mosque led to deadly clashes on Sunday, resulting in three fatalities. Protesters opposed to the survey, meant to determine historical claims about the site, hurled stones and set vehicles ablaze, prompting police to respond with tear gas and batons.

Authorities say ten individuals have been detained amid ongoing investigations into the violence, which has sparked accusations of political manipulation. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging the unrest was orchestrated to divert attention from alleged electoral misconduct.

Security has been heightened in the area, with officials closely monitoring the situation. The survey, part of a larger legal battle, continues amidst rising tensions and political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)